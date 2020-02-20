Holly Willoughby's touching debt to Cilla Black shown in ITV Lost Tapes documentary Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Holly, who also presents Dancing on Ice, as well as the ITV1 daytime favourite, gushed as she paid tribute to the late Merseyside presenter. Holly, who also presents Dancing on Ice, as well as the ITV1 daytime favourite, gushed as she paid tribute to the late Merseyside presenter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Birmingham Live Holly Willoughby's touching debt to Cilla Black shown in ITV Lost Tapes documentary https://t.co/7ZxOpF9Ka8 15 minutes ago