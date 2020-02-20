Global  

Dame Julie Walters reveals bowel cancer diagnosis

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 20 February 2020
Dame Julie Walters has revealed that she was diagnosed with bowel cancer.
News video: Dame Julie Walters Discusses Private Bowel Cancer Battle For The First Time

British actress Julie Walters battled bowel cancer

Julie Walters, one of Britain's most famous actresses, said she had undergone surgery to remove 30 cm (12 inches) of her colon and taken a course of chemotherapy...
Dame Julie Walters reveals stage three cancer battle and says next film The Secret Garden could be her last

Dame Julie Walters reveals stage three cancer battle and says next film The Secret Garden could be her lastThe BAFTA winner, known for her roles in the Harry Potter and Mamma Mia film franchises, has been given the all clear
