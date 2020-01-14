You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Britain’s most and least used railway stations revealed Two railway stations in north-west England are the joint least used in Britain, while London dominates the most used with four of the top five in the capital. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published on January 14, 2020

Tweets about this What's On Birmingham Live RT @jamesdrodger: Two Birmingham train stations named among 10 worst-performing in UK https://t.co/QkP6SyxFcZ 5 hours ago James Rodger Two Birmingham train stations named among 10 worst-performing in UK https://t.co/QkP6SyxFcZ 5 hours ago