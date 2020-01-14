Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Two Birmingham train stations named among 10 worst-performing in UK

Two Birmingham train stations named among 10 worst-performing in UK

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Two Birmingham train stations named among 10 worst-performing in UKSmethwick Galton Bridge and the city's New Street Station have been identified as two of the top ten worst-performing railway stations in the UK.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Britain’s most and least used railway stations revealed [Video]Britain’s most and least used railway stations revealed

Two railway stations in north-west England are the joint least used in Britain, while London dominates the most used with four of the top five in the capital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Tweets about this

WhatsOnBMail

What's On Birmingham Live RT @jamesdrodger: Two Birmingham train stations named among 10 worst-performing in UK https://t.co/QkP6SyxFcZ 5 hours ago

jamesdrodger

James Rodger Two Birmingham train stations named among 10 worst-performing in UK https://t.co/QkP6SyxFcZ 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.