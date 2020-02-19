Global  

Family of murdered Grace Millane feel killer’s sentencing is not closure

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A cousin of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane has said the sentencing of her killer this week may not help her family to overcome their grief.
'It's not closure' - cousin of murdered backpacker Grace Millane says killer's sentencing will not change a thing

'It's not closure' - cousin of murdered backpacker Grace Millane says killer's sentencing will not change a thingThe University of Lincoln graduate was killed during a trip of a lifetime
Retford Times

Grace Millane's killer to be sentenced in Auckland but why won't he be named?

Grace Millane's killer to be sentenced in Auckland but why won't he be named?Grace Millane's killer is due to be sentenced tomorrow morning, but he will continue to have his name suppressed despite being found guilty of the British...
New Zealand Herald


