When do I need to exchange old £20 notes?

The Argus Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
THE NEW Bank of England £20 note featuring artist JMW Turner is entering circulation today.
The new £20 note is out now. Here's how it looks and how to exchange your old notes

The new £20 note is out now. Here's how it looks and how to exchange your old notesIt will be made from plastic like the latest £5 and £10 notes
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •Which?

