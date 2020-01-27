Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Lana Del Rey cancels UK and European tour over ‘surprise’ illness

Lana Del Rey cancels UK and European tour over ‘surprise’ illness

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Lana Del Rey has cancelled her entire UK and European tour, a day before the first concert.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lana Del Rey to play Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage [Video]Lana Del Rey to play Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage

Lana Del Rey to play Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage The singer has been added to the star-studded line-up for this year's festival at Worthy Farm, with event organiser Emily Eavis revealing the news at..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published

Spotlighting Lana Del Rey's 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show [Video]Spotlighting Lana Del Rey's 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Chelsea Briggs, Bryce Vine and Jason Lipshutz discuss Lana Del Rey's album on Billboard's Grammy pre-show.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lana Del Rey cancels tour to the sound of a million gay hearts breaking

The undisputed queen of sad bangers, Lana Del Rey, has cancelled her entire UK and European tour due to “surprise illness”. The tour was due to start...
PinkNews Also reported by •BBC NewsDaily RecordExpress and Star

Lana Del Rey fans distraught as singer cancels entire UK and European tour

Lana Del Rey fans distraught as singer cancels entire UK and European tourThe award-winning singer has apologised to heartbroken fans and said: "Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and...
Wales Online Also reported by •Daily RecordExpress and Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LannaWatsonx

Lanna🍁 RT @iiirtmllaee: *lana del rey cancels her european tour due to illness* currently me : https://t.co/4GKmypBXoq 48 seconds ago

itsnicholavo

Nichola Vo RT @NME: "I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well," says @LanaDelRey as she cancels her imminent tour https://t.co/ndvY4eXsMU 1 minute ago

IQ_Mag

IQ Magazine Lana Del Rey cancels upcoming European tour https://t.co/hricZBxoIU https://t.co/MdkpT6XCN4 5 minutes ago

Mariann21746616

Marianne RT @Independent: Lana Del Rey cancels entire UK and European tour https://t.co/6yDBw7XGB2 7 minutes ago

EmaJoyC

💄𝕃𝕚𝕡𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕜&𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕤👟 Absolutely gutted 😢 hoping you get better soon @LanaDelRey would love to see you still, when you’re better!… https://t.co/sxVDIqw3xU 8 minutes ago

StatelyLF

Stately Lord Fungus: Snyder Cut Lana Del Rey cancels imminent UK and European tour due to illness https://t.co/5YdBDW2aAN 9 minutes ago

ScotNational

The National Lana Del Rey has apologised to fans for cancelling at the "last minute". https://t.co/dHyrNTSTe4 9 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Lana Del Rey cancels entire UK and European tour https://t.co/6yDBw7XGB2 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.