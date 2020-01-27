Lana Del Rey cancels UK and European tour over ‘surprise’ illness

Lanna🍁 RT @iiirtmllaee: *lana del rey cancels her european tour due to illness* currently me : https://t.co/4GKmypBXoq 48 seconds ago Nichola Vo RT @NME: "I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well," says @LanaDelRey as she cancels her imminent tour https://t.co/ndvY4eXsMU 1 minute ago IQ Magazine Lana Del Rey cancels upcoming European tour https://t.co/hricZBxoIU https://t.co/MdkpT6XCN4 5 minutes ago Marianne RT @Independent: Lana Del Rey cancels entire UK and European tour https://t.co/6yDBw7XGB2 7 minutes ago 💄𝕃𝕚𝕡𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕜&𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕤👟 Absolutely gutted 😢 hoping you get better soon @LanaDelRey would love to see you still, when you’re better!… https://t.co/sxVDIqw3xU 8 minutes ago Stately Lord Fungus: Snyder Cut Lana Del Rey cancels imminent UK and European tour due to illness https://t.co/5YdBDW2aAN 9 minutes ago The National Lana Del Rey has apologised to fans for cancelling at the "last minute". https://t.co/dHyrNTSTe4 9 minutes ago The Independent Lana Del Rey cancels entire UK and European tour https://t.co/6yDBw7XGB2 12 minutes ago