New plastic £20 note released today - Who is on it and when will the old one expire?

Cambridge News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
New plastic £20 note released today - Who is on it and when will the old one expire?Who's on the new £20 note, what does it look like, and when will the old £20 note expire.
Recent related news from verified sources

New £20 note launches today: how much are your old banknotes worth?

The Bank of England has released the new £20 note into circulation today - but think twice before you hand in your old notes.
Which? Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

How can I tell if a new UK £20 note is genuine or a forgery?

FROM today there's a new plastic £20 note going into circulation - but how can you tell whether it's real or a forgery?
The Argus Also reported by •Bristol Post

MOReilly01

Michael O'Reilly The new £20 polymer note has been released. agh - I really dislike plastic money and want to back to paper. 2 hours ago

StopholusPrime

StopH 36-88 New £20 note released today. Great another plastic note that doesn't fold properly in my wallet then I remembered… https://t.co/TFRlbDRuDn 3 hours ago

roymohamed

ROY MOHAMED🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @MirrorMoney: New £20 note released today from cashpoints - and it's the most secure banknote yet https://t.co/8ulsk2eRqR https://t.co/l… 6 hours ago

DanielKRad

Daniel Rád New plastic £20 note featuring the artist JMW Turner has been released today in England. Not sure if Scottish and N… https://t.co/fsNHF2pMFp 6 hours ago

SarcasmLiving

Living Sarcasm The new, plastic £20 note is released today. Unfortunately, due to Brexit, most of us will never get to see that much money in 1 place. 7 hours ago

MirrorMoney

Mirror Money Saving New £20 note released today from cashpoints - and it's the most secure banknote yet https://t.co/8ulsk2eRqR https://t.co/lXHQoXBryU 7 hours ago

SheilaR80304766

Sheila Reynolds The new £20 plastic note released tomorrow Thursday 20 02 2020 Horrible things.😨 16 hours ago

owenblacker

Owen Blacker RT @LivEchonews: The new note will be made of plastic https://t.co/4lBBJ6UMsb 17 hours ago

