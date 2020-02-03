Global  

Lana Del Rey cancels tour to the sound of a million gay hearts breaking

PinkNews Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The undisputed queen of sad bangers, Lana Del Rey, has cancelled her entire UK and European tour due to “surprise illness”. The tour was due to start tomorrow. The queer icons first show was scheduled for tomorrow evening at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Lana Del Rey’s UK dates included a massive show at...
News video: Lana Del Rey cancels Europe and UK tour due to illness

Lana Del Rey cancels Europe and UK tour due to illness 01:06

 Lana Del Rey has been forced to axe her European and UK tour after losing her voice due to illness.

Lana Del Rey cancels tour due to losing her voice

The US star has postponed dates in the UK and Europe on doctor's orders.
BBC News

Lana Del Rey cancels Glasgow SSE Hydro gig due to illness

Lana Del Rey cancels Glasgow SSE Hydro gig due to illnessThe devastated singer announced today she's had to axe her upcoming European tour after losing her voice
Daily Record

