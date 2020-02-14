Global  

New £20 banknote has special security features and can be ‘brought to life’

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The new £20 banknote featuring artist JMW Turner has been described by the Bank of England as its most secure note yet.
News video: New £20 banknote launches featuring artist Turner

New £20 banknote launches featuring artist Turner 01:24

 The Bank of England has launched a new £20 polymer banknote featuring artist JMW Turner. The new note which enters circulation today also has an augmented reality function which brings a Turner painting to life when viewed through Snapchat. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at...

JMW Turner £20 banknote enters circulation [Video]JMW Turner £20 banknote enters circulation

A new £20 banknote featuring artist JMW Turner will now start to appear in ATMs and tills as it enters circulation. The new polymer £20 note will replace the paper £20 note featuring economist Adam..

New plastic £20 note has 14 special security features - this is what they are

New plastic £20 note has 14 special security features - this is what they areThe polymer currency will go into circulation on Thursday and marks the life and work of British artist Joseph Turner and includes hidden attributes to prevent...
Tamworth Herald

14 hidden security features of the new £20 note released this month

14 hidden security features of the new £20 note released this monthThere are details to look out for to make sure your new polymer note is not a fake
Wales Online


