New £20 banknote has special security features and can be ‘brought to life’

The new £20 banknote featuring artist JMW Turner has been described by the Bank of England as its most secure note yet.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources JMW Turner £20 banknote enters circulation A new £20 banknote featuring artist JMW Turner will now start to appear in ATMs and tills as it enters circulation. The new polymer £20 note will replace the paper £20 note featuring economist Adam.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published now

Recent related news from verified sources New plastic £20 note has 14 special security features - this is what they are The polymer currency will go into circulation on Thursday and marks the life and work of British artist Joseph Turner and includes hidden attributes to prevent...

Tamworth Herald 6 days ago



14 hidden security features of the new £20 note released this month There are details to look out for to make sure your new polymer note is not a fake

Wales Online 6 days ago





Tweets about this