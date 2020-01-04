Global  

Labour’s John McDonnell says Julian Assange should not be extradited to US

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the US because it would “damage the democratic standing” of the UK, shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said.
News video: Assange's father fears Wikileaks founder's extradition

Assange's father fears Wikileaks founder's extradition 03:10

 John Shipton said Julian Assange had felt "ceaseless anxiety" over the past decade.

Julian Assange: Father fears 'worried' son's extradition

John Shipton said Julian Assange had felt "ceaseless anxiety" over the past decade.
