Man, 77, who fought off mugger had 'never been in a fight'

Sadat Afsar Ali Pensioner 77 filmed giving cash-point mugger six of the best is a retired bus driver who's never had a fight in his… https://t.co/XsEULHNSDg 3 hours ago Sunnyclaribel💜 RT @DailyMirror: Pensioner, 77, who fought off cashpoint mugger 'never had a fight in his life' https://t.co/37O10XHie9 https://t.co/cQ9Es7… 4 hours ago Sami Jan RT @DailyMirror: Pensioner, 77, who fought off cashpoint mugger 'never had a fight in his life' https://t.co/37O10XHie9 https://t.co/drT6Nw… 5 hours ago Daily Mirror Pensioner, 77, who fought off cashpoint mugger 'never had a fight in his life' https://t.co/37O10XHie9 https://t.co/cQ9Es7yRnV 6 hours ago Lori R. Lopez <3 Pensioner, 77, who fought off cashpoint mugger 'never had a fight in his life' https://t.co/PILqWAnMkW 6 hours ago jackie mills Pensioner, 77, who fought off cashpoint mugger 'never had a fight in his life' https://t.co/BLfRNlLGGh 7 hours ago Daily Mirror Pensioner, 77, who fought off cashpoint mugger 'never had a fight in his life' https://t.co/37O10XHie9 https://t.co/drT6NwGg6R 7 hours ago Glynis in Leeds RT @DailyMirror: Pensioner, 77, who fought off cashpoint mugger 'never had a fight in his life' https://t.co/37O10XHie9 https://t.co/hFtjgX… 7 hours ago