Turkey's visa rules are changing next month and it might make holidays to the country cheaper

Wales Online Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Turkey's visa rules are changing next month and it might make holidays to the country cheaperTurkey's visa rules for Brits are set to change in March 2020 and could save a family of four more than £100 on a holiday
