Drag Race finally RuVeals when All Stars 5 will air – but there’s a twist
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 has finally been given a release date, with the series headed to a new network. For the first time in Drag Race herstory, All Stars will premiere on the premium subscription channel Showtime. All Stars 5 will debut on Friday June 5 at 8pm, a week after the Drag … Continued The post...
Trixie Mattel has been a busy queen! On top of her "Grown Up" tour, Trixie recently released a cosmetics line and co-wrote a book with fellow drag queen Katya Zamolodchikova titled "Trixie and Katya's..
RuPaul’s Drag Race is finding a new home! The All Stars edition of the long-running drag competition series is moving to Showtime with a “new special... Just Jared Also reported by •The Wrap •E! Online