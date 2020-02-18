Global  

Dame Julie Walters addresses death of Caroline Flack

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Dame Julie Walters has said that Caroline Flack’s death is a “big example” of how being at the “mercy of opinion” can make people “ill”.
Caroline Flack's Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post

Caroline Flack's Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post

 Caroline Flack's Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post According to U.K. coroners, the death of 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack has been ruled suicide by hanging. Flack, who was found unresponsive in her London home on Feb. 15, was due in court in March for...

