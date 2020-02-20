Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Terminally ill Man United fan gets bedside visit from Alex Ferguson

Terminally ill Man United fan gets bedside visit from Alex Ferguson

BBC Local News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Terminally ill Damien Nixon could not believe his eyes when Sir Alex Ferguson walked into his room.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Copa90 - Published < > Embed
News video: Cantona’s Retirement & Disappointing Sir Alex | Why I Love This Game ft Michel Roux Jr

Cantona’s Retirement & Disappointing Sir Alex | Why I Love This Game ft Michel Roux Jr 31:34

 Michelin chef and massive Man United fan Michel Roux Jr chats Ole, Brandon Williams, Sir Alex Ferguson and King Eric with Patrice.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sir Alex Ferguson makes heartfelt hospital visit to see terminally ill Man Utd fan

Sir Alex Ferguson makes heartfelt hospital visit to see terminally ill Man Utd fanThe legendary former Manchester United manager took time out to pay a visit to life-long Red Devils fan Damien Nixon
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.