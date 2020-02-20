ShookyCooky11 RT @BBCLondonNews: London Central Mosque stabbing: Victim's injuries are "non-life threatening" https://t.co/rzJGuKsgEU https://t.co/KPPcpO… 3 minutes ago magnus kwaszenko RT @tesssummers98: “A racist white terrorist ran into Regents Park Mosque during Asr prayer today" Strange, following the recent London Bri… 6 minutes ago KR2019 RT @Realheadcase1: Within less than an hour of the Regents Park London Central Mosque stabbing of a Muslim gentleman by a white assailant;… 10 minutes ago Zaira s Khan London Central Mosque stabbing: Man is arrested #Topbuzz https://t.co/dVQdQr6S3C 10 minutes ago ATH1407 RT @adeelahmedazad: London Central Mosque stabbing live, Knifeman detained by police after knife attack, this is terrorism and it will be c… 13 minutes ago angel visits perfect London Central Mosque stabbing: Man is arrested https://t.co/wBjGZ2yTEv 14 minutes ago Lynne RT @JAGKEV: London Central Mosque stabbing: Man is arrested. Miqdaad Versi, from the Muslim Council of Britain, said: "It is deeply concern… 15 minutes ago Sakina26 RT @ayokasystems: #London Central #Mosque stabbing: Man is arrested for attempted murder of prayer leader in an attack that police refuse t… 15 minutes ago