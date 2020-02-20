Global  

London Central Mosque stabbing: Man is arrested

BBC News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The victim was found with multiple injuries after police were called to the London Central Mosque.
News video: Mustafa Fields tells LBC what happened in London Central Mosque

Mustafa Fields tells LBC what happened in London Central Mosque 03:24

 Mustafa Fields tells LBC what happened in London Central Mosque

Suspected mosque attacker arrested [Video]Suspected mosque attacker arrested

Police arrest a man on suspicion of stabbing an elderly man during afternoon prayers at a mosque in central London.

Man arrested after non-fatal stabbing inside London mosque [Video]Man arrested after non-fatal stabbing inside London mosque

A man stabbed a 70-year-old muezzin leading prayers inside a London mosque on Thursday and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police and mosque officials said. Lauren Anthony reports.

London mosque stabbing not terror-related, UK police say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing inside a central London mosque.
Man arrested over London mosque stabbing during prayers

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing during prayers at a London mosque.
