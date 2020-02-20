Global  

London Central Mosque stabbing: Man is arrested

BBC Local News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- The victim was found with multiple injuries after police were called to the London Central Mosque.
News video: Mustafa Fields tells LBC what happened in London Central Mosque

Mustafa Fields tells LBC what happened in London Central Mosque 03:24

 Mustafa Fields tells LBC what happened in London Central Mosque

One injured in London mosque stabbing [Video]One injured in London mosque stabbing

A man has been arrested after a stabbing inside London Central Mosque in Regent's Park. A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect has been arrested on suspicion of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:11Published

Suspected mosque attacker arrested [Video]Suspected mosque attacker arrested

Police arrest a man on suspicion of stabbing an elderly man during afternoon prayers at a mosque in central London.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:32Published


Police: Suspect detained after stabbing at London mosque

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been stabbed at one of London’s main mosques. The Metropolitan Police force says officers were called Thursday...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.comFOXNews.comDeutsche WelleTelegraph.co.uk

Mosque leader reportedly stabbed in London's Regent's Park

A man reportedly ran into a mosque in Regent's Park in London and stabbed the Muaddin during a late afternoon prayer.
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk

