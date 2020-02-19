Global  

BBC Radio 1 host Greg James is ‘free’ as his captors are revealed

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The “mystery” of who abducted Radio 1 DJ Greg James has been solved – after it emerged he had been taken to The Shard by comedian Alan Carr and singer Mollie King.
