Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Paul Golding > Paul Golding: Britain First leader charged under Terrorism Act

Paul Golding: Britain First leader charged under Terrorism Act

Independent Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Paul Golding describes charges as 'abuse of legislation'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mikeonthemarne

Mikeonthemarne #FBPE🎪 #RevokeA50 #DeniedMyVote RT @marmitemarmz: The leader of racist far-right political group Britain First has been charged with an offence under the Terrorism Act W… 2 minutes ago

LoveMybabyDoub1

뱀뱀 RT @BBCNews: Britain First leader Paul Golding charged with terror offence https://t.co/A4fBljDkss 3 minutes ago

Betting17336404

Captain Saliba RT @RespectIsVital: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA You cannot get around section 7 of the Terrorism Act. If they demand your passwords, you have… 3 minutes ago

SeaGrapeDreams

Casey RT @ElliotElinor: Fascist scum Paul Golding was stopped by counter terror police on his way back from a visit to...wait for it...the Russia… 3 minutes ago

Maree_xxxx

💗💗 Maree 💗💗 Britain First leader Paul Golding charged with terror offence https://t.co/NIOmoGEtIh via @MetroUK 🐶🐐 #PaulGolding ✌ 5 minutes ago

sarahlicity

sarah RT @Independent: Britain First leader charged under Terrorism Act https://t.co/H4T0E7PXbm 12 minutes ago

15MinuteNews

15 Minute News Britain First leader Paul Golding charged with terror offence https://t.co/SGzDtJGCKz #News 12 minutes ago

Nisarlkyaw

Dr Kyaw Win RT @guardian: Britain First leader Paul Golding charged by anti-terror police https://t.co/7tftfJPBU7 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.