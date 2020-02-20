Global  

Ianis Hagi bags brace as Rangers fight back to beat Braga

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Ianis Hagi delighted both his watching father Gheorghe and the Ibrox faithful as his double sent Rangers to a breathless 3-2 Europa League comeback victory over Braga.
Gerrard hails Hagi 'magic' [Video]Gerrard hails Hagi 'magic'

Steven Gerrard praises Ianis Hagi after his two goals help Rangers come from 2-0 down to beat Braga 3-2 in the Europa League

Hagi hopes heroics made dad Gheorghe proud

Ianis Hagi hopes he made dad Gheorghe proud after rescuing Rangers’ Europa League dreams with his Braga double.
Rangers player ratings as Joe Aribo shines to inspire comeback against Braga

Rangers player ratings as Joe Aribo shines to inspire comeback against BragaIanis Hagi was the star man for Rangers but Joe Aribo's introduction changed the game in the home side's favour.
