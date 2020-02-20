Ianis Hagi bags brace as Rangers fight back to beat Braga

Ianis Hagi delighted both his watching father Gheorghe and the Ibrox faithful as his double sent Rangers to a breathless 3-2 Europa League comeback victory over Braga.



