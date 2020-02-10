Global  

Lacazette leads Arsenal to victory in Greece

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Arsenal have one foot in the last 16 of the Europa League after Alexandre Lacazette ended a frustrating night by tucking home a late winner at Olympiacos.
Lacazette promises big Arsenal improvement [Video]Lacazette promises big Arsenal improvement

Alexandre Lacazette says the Arsenal squad feel more together now after a difficult season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:15Published


Lacazette gives Arsenal win at Olympiakos

Alexandre Lacazette scores what could prove to be a crucial away goal as Arsenal overcome Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.
BBC News

What Alexandre Lacazette did in Arsenal's Dubai training session amid nine-game goal drought

Arsenal news takes a behind the scenes look at a training session in Dubai where striker Alexandre Lacazette was present as he aims to return to form after the...
Football.london Also reported by •The Sport ReviewSoccerNews.com

