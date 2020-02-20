EastEnders fans have demanded a fitting farewell for June Brown, following her shock announcement she will leave the soap after playing Dot Cotton for 35 years.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources June Brown says she has left EastEnders after 35 years of playing Dot Cotton Actress June Brown said she has left EastEnders after 35 years of playing chain-smoking Albert Square mainstay Dot Cotton.

Belfast Telegraph 4 hours ago





Tweets about this PA Entertainment Bump Dot off! EastEnders fans demand fitting farewell for June Brown https://t.co/o4yZsXipcy 47 minutes ago