Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Britain First leader Paul Golding charged with terror offence

Britain First leader Paul Golding charged with terror offence

BBC Local News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Paul Golding was charged after refusing to give police access to his phone after returning from Russia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Forbesy15

T O M M Y S H E L B Y RT @Independent: Britain First leader charged under Terrorism Act https://t.co/H4T0E7PXbm 6 seconds ago

BrokenTwitty

Cooky RT @carolecadwalla: ‘Far-right figure was stopped at Heathrow on way back from meeting at Russian parliament’ Russian parliament??? https:… 20 seconds ago

sosafeguarding

So Safeguarding Britain First leader Paul Golding charged with terror offence - BBC News #safeguarding https://t.co/lbJjXlrEne 31 seconds ago

NeilDTaylor

ProudSabotEUr #FBPE 🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪🏴󠁧 https://t.co/a6XMX8vZi0 Yet another Far Right link to Russia. #ReleaseTheRussiaReport 34 seconds ago

CitizenDame1

🌹Citizen Dame🌐 RT @maddow: "Leader of the far-right group Britain First has been charged under the Terrorism Act after flying back from Russia. Britain F… 48 seconds ago

Laura__Fox

Aged Human RT @ElliotElinor: Fascist scum Paul Golding was stopped by counter terror police on his way back from a visit to...wait for it...the Russia… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.