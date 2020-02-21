Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Irate EastEnders fans demand proper storyline for Dot Cotton after June Brown quits soap

Irate EastEnders fans demand proper storyline for Dot Cotton after June Brown quits soap

Tamworth Herald Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Irate EastEnders fans demand proper storyline for Dot Cotton after June Brown quits soapBrown, 93, decided to drop the bombshell news with little fanfare, revealing her decision on a podcast with a former co-star.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Dot Cotton’s most memorable storylines as actress June Brown leaves the soap

Dot Cotton, the chain-smoking, devoutly religious hypochondriac may be one of EastEnders’s most eccentric characters, but BBC bosses have trusted her with some...
Belfast Telegraph

EastEnders' Dot Cotton actress June Brown has left soap 'for good'

EastEnders' Dot Cotton actress June Brown has left soap 'for good'The 93-year-old actress, whose stint on the soap began in 1985, said she has left the show "for good".
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Irate EastEnders fans demand proper storyline for Dot Cotton after June Brown quits soap https://t.co/p9eT4trPK5 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.