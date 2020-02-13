SWPL 2020: Can Celtic or Rangers end Glasgow City's hegemony?

Glasgow City, after 13 years of consecutive titles and unrivalled success, now face their most serious challenge: keeping up with the financial might of Celtic and Rangers.



Recent related news from verified sources Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts, Edouard, Aguero, Murphy, Burton Celtic and Rangers could have been asked to pay £200m to join England's top flight as Odsonne Edouard is tipped as Sergio Aguero's Manchester City replacement.

