Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > World Club Challenge > World Club Challenge: Test your knowledge of rugby league's annual club contest

World Club Challenge: Test your knowledge of rugby league's annual club contest

BBC News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
To prepare for Saturday's World Club Challenge between St Helens and Sydney Roosters, try our quiz...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Steve McNamara defends Catalans' signing of Israel Folau [Video]Steve McNamara defends Catalans' signing of Israel Folau

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara has defended his club’s controversial signing of Israel Folau. McNamara broke his silence and Folau also spoke for the first time since his move to Europe was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

The world's greenest soccer club nets its wooden stadium [Video]The world's greenest soccer club nets its wooden stadium

Forest Green Rovers, the world's first U.N.-certified carbon-neutral soccer club, has won planning approval for a stadium made almost entirely out of wood. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saints' Percival could play in World Club Challenge as surgery delayed

Team news as St Helens host Sydney Roosters in Saturday's World Club Challenge at Totally Wicked Stadium (19:45 GMT).
BBC Sport Also reported by •Daily StarHull Daily Mail

Rugby League news: World Club Challenge squads, Tony Gigot joins Super League club, Toronto hit with fine, Israel Folau misses training

All the news, rumours and opinion from the world of rugby league throughout the day.
Hull Daily Mail

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.