Live Southeastern travel updates as fire evacuates train and cancels services near Sevenoaks

Sheila Lynch RT @kentlivenews: BREAKING: Passengers told to disembark train after a fire broke out on railway tracks near Oprington https://t.co/POzXxas… 2 days ago Josh King RT @KentTraffic: BREAKING: Passengers told to disembark train after a fire broke out on railway tracks near Oprington https://t.co/48meLLKw… 2 days ago rtsoutheastern RT @bwianair: Reading the headline imaged them being physically hurled off the train. Reality was not as entertaining. https://t.co/RhmxPS… 2 days ago Brian Reading the headline imaged them being physically hurled off the train. Reality was not as entertaining. https://t.co/RhmxPSryKi 2 days ago rtsoutheastern RT @journocastle: BREAKING: Passengers told to disembark train after a fire broke out on railway tracks near Oprington https://t.co/M8aMtCY… 2 days ago Kent Live Traffic and Travel BREAKING: Passengers told to disembark train after a fire broke out on railway tracks near Oprington https://t.co/48meLLKwhP 2 days ago KentLive BREAKING: Passengers told to disembark train after a fire broke out on railway tracks near Oprington https://t.co/POzXxasKkK 2 days ago Vicky Castle BREAKING: Passengers told to disembark train after a fire broke out on railway tracks near Oprington https://t.co/M8aMtCYD84 2 days ago