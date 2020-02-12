Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Ulster University researchers given £250k grant for pioneering prostate cancer work

Ulster University researchers given £250k grant for pioneering prostate cancer work

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Ulster University researchers given £250k grant for pioneering prostate cancer workUlster University researchers have received a grant worth more than £250k from men's health charity Prostate Cancer UK.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Duquesne University Researchers Work To Identify Biomarkers Possibly Indicating Autism [Video]Duquesne University Researchers Work To Identify Biomarkers Possibly Indicating Autism

Researchers at Duquesne University are working on a way to basically stop autism from developing before it starts; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:21Published

New MRI tracer could make cancer much easier to spot [Video]New MRI tracer could make cancer much easier to spot

ATLANTA — Researchers claim that a new MRI contrast agent could be a "game changer" for the early detection of metastasizing cancers, especially liver cancer. This study was published in Science..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biocept promotes Cory Dunn to senior vice president of commercial operations

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC), a provider of liquid biopsy tests, has promoted Cory Dunn to senior vice president of commercial operations.  Dunn succeeds Edwin...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndrewS32704070

Andrew Shaw This is fantastic news. Most of us know someone who's life has been cut short with Prostate Cancer. Ulster Universi… https://t.co/LFpJWHisqW 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.