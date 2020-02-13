Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Pete Buttigieg called ‘anti-God’ by evangelist brother-in-law who doesn’t ‘support the gay lifestyle’

Pete Buttigieg called ‘anti-God’ by evangelist brother-in-law who doesn’t ‘support the gay lifestyle’

PinkNews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg was accused of “contradicting God’s word” by pastor Rhyan Glezman, the older brother of his husband Chasten. Glezman spoke out after Buttigieg questioned how Christians could support Donald Trump. “Well, I’m not going to tell other Christians how to be Christians, he said during a CNN...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Pete Buttigieg Slams Pres. Trump Over Family Vlaues

Pete Buttigieg Slams Pres. Trump Over Family Vlaues 00:33

 In a CNN Town Hall Pete Buttigieg defended his marriage and condemned Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh. Limbaugh recently said "America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage." Buttigieg criticized the controversial radio host, who is in his fourth marriage. He...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass [Video]Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass

The Iowa Democratic Party announced their final results after a recanvass of targeted precincts from its caucuses. Pete Buttigieg held a narrow state delegate equivalent lead over Bernie Sanders with..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation [Video]George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation

George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation Zimmerman's suit against the Democratic presidential candidates seeks $265 million in damages. His lawyer, Larry Klayman,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queer Broadway producer slams ‘deeply disturbing’ questions about whether Pete Buttigieg is gay enough

Queer Broadway producer Richie Jackson has slammed members of the LGBT+ community who have questioned whether Pete Buttigieg is “gay enough”. Speaking on...
PinkNews Also reported by •Mediaite

Campaign group Queers Against Pete says ‘being gay is not enough’ for Buttigieg to win their vote

A campaign group called Queers Against Pete has said that Pete Buttigieg is neglecting “the most vulnerable in our community”, and that “being gay is not...
PinkNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Welshbeard

Glyn ap Myfyr USA : Democrat Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is called ‘anti-God’ by his evangelist brother-in-law, who doe… https://t.co/x5FpEjKU8G 3 hours ago

KadabraLori

Lori --LaPaloma Productions Inc. - (Under Const) RT @TeaPainUSA: Homophobic Hate-Merchants. https://t.co/C25FyqioT4 5 hours ago

Foxmental_X

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 Future Hoosier 😒🖕🙄 Pete Buttigieg called ‘anti-God’ by evangelist brother-in-law who doesn’t ‘support the gay lifestyle’ https://t.co/YSnPrZSYRO 6 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Pete Buttigieg called ‘anti-God’ by evangelist brother-in-law who doesn’t ‘support the gay lifestyle’ https://t.co/qh7lqYkwof 9 hours ago

DanSkinnerArt

Dan Skinner RT @crewislife: RT @pinknews: Pete Buttigieg called ‘anti-God’ by evangelist brother-in-law who doesn’t ‘support the gay lifestyle’ https:/… 9 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Pete Buttigieg called ‘anti-God’ by evangelist brother-in-law who doesn’t ‘support the gay lifestyle’… https://t.co/uBZ4sRZ4tB 9 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @crewislife: RT @newcivilrights: Limbaugh: ‘Nice Guy’ Trump Called and Told Me to Not Apologize for My Anti-Gay Comments About Pete Butt… 19 hours ago

BrilliantBenN

Ben4Bernie Rush Limbaugh: ‘Nice guy’ Trump called and told me to not apologize for my anti-gay comments about Pete Buttigieg https://t.co/T8mFIJ67dT 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.