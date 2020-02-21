Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > EastEnders actress June Brown 'quits for good' after playing Dot Cotton for 35 years

EastEnders actress June Brown 'quits for good' after playing Dot Cotton for 35 years

Wales Online Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
EastEnders actress June Brown 'quits for good' after playing Dot Cotton for 35 yearsJune Brown made her first appearance as Dot Cotton in 1985
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

EastEnders: June Brown quits Dot Cotton role after 35 years

Actor, 93, said her decision was motivated by her recent storylines, which she called 'a big, wet fart'
Independent

Dot Cotton: Actress June Brown says she has left EastEnders 'for good'

The 93-year-old has played Dot Cotton, one of the programme's longest-running characters, for 35 years.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

davesnewscom

Dave's News Dot Cotton: Actress June Brown says she has left EastEnders 'for good' https://t.co/OyGVJOGQ8y… https://t.co/CaaBj3t0PM 6 minutes ago

Nadine_Writes

Nadine White "Bump Dot off!": #EastEnders fans demand a proper send off for Dot Cotton after actress June Brown reveals she has… https://t.co/lNC1C9H2A1 6 minutes ago

Paulrobey

🎤 Paul Robey RT @BBCNews: Dot Cotton: Actress June Brown says she has left EastEnders 'for good' https://t.co/BY7RnCEUMI 14 minutes ago

LizzieHollis29

Elizabeth RT @StephenJLee1987: Veteran #EastEnders actress June Brown now 93 has said she has left her role as much-loved character #DotCotton after… 16 minutes ago

TheLondonPages

The London Pages Dot Cotton: Actress June Brown says she has left EastEnders 'for good' https://t.co/gl7V5Juwq7 22 minutes ago

London_Chazz

charlie 💙 Dot Cotton: Actress June Brown says she has left EastEnders 'for good' . 😔😢😔😢 #JuneBrown #DotCotton #EastEnders https://t.co/h0MEwzz4lT 28 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) EastEnders actress June Brown 'quits for good' after playing Dot Cotton for 35 years: https://t.co/EzfSwZQ3jR 32 minutes ago

hannahforest

Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️ I'm sad that June Brown has left #EastEnders. I hoped that she would have a final big storyline resulting in Dot's… https://t.co/GtJHqanzIY 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.