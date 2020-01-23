Piers Morgan says BBC is ‘pumping out gender nonsense’ for giving platform to non-binary poet

Piers Morgan has claimed the BBC is “pumping out gender nonsense” for giving a platform to a non-binary poet speaking out about the struggles of getting a simple haircut. The difficulties LGBT+ people face receiving gender-affirming services like haircuts are well-documented. Non-binary poet Gray Crosbie...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 5 LGBTQ Models Show Us How To Serve Face and Body The fashion industry is slowly beginning to embrace gender fluidity, and as it does, transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming models are rising up to take their rightful place on the runway... Credit: THEM Duration: 03:11Published on January 23, 2020 Jacob Tobia Explains the History of the Word 'Genderqueer' How much do you really know about the history of the word "genderqueer"? Find out on this episode of InQueery, hosted by writer & activist Jacob Tobia. InQueery is the series that takes a deeper look.. Credit: THEM Duration: 07:02Published on January 23, 2020

Tweets about this