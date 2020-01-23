Global  

Piers Morgan says BBC is ‘pumping out gender nonsense’ for giving platform to non-binary poet

PinkNews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Piers Morgan has claimed the BBC is “pumping out gender nonsense” for giving a platform to a non-binary poet speaking out about the struggles of getting a simple haircut. The difficulties LGBT+ people face receiving gender-affirming services like haircuts are well-documented. Non-binary poet Gray Crosbie...
