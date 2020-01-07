Revealed: The Somerset area among cheapest in the country for car insurance



Terrifying footage shows pro-hunt masked "thugs" chase off hunt saboteurs on a quad bike - thumping the side of their Land Rover This menacing footage shows the moment hunt saboteurs were threatened and chased off by masked pro-hunt "thugs" on quad bikes.The saboteur group had followed the Avon Vale Hunt on Saturday afternoon.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published on January 7, 2020

