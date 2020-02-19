Global  

Murder bid charge after man pushed down Haymarket train station stairs

BBC News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
A man is charged with attempted murder after a man was pushed down a staircase at an Edinburgh train station.
Recent related news from verified sources

Man appears in court charged with attempted murder at Edinburgh train station

Man appears in court charged with attempted murder at Edinburgh train stationA 58-year-old man was left in a critical condition after the alleged incident in Haymarket Station on Thursday night.
Daily Record Also reported by •CBC.ca

Man fighting for life after being pushed down stairs in train station

Police charge 35-year-old man with attempted murder and assault after second victim suffers facial injuries
Independent

