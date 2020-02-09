Global  

Ant and Dec share new Saturday Night Takeaway details ahead of show's return

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Ant and Dec share new Saturday Night Takeaway details ahead of show's returnThe famous Geordie duo appeared on This Morning and revealed who will be taking part in Get Out Of Me Ear in the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway.
