Garda chief Drew Harris backs PSNI's view on IRA Army Council's Sinn Fein role

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The head of the Republic's police force has said it's view "does not differ" from the PSNI's analysis that the IRA Army Council still oversees both Sinn Fein and the remaining elements of the terror group.
