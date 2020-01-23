Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters demands Julian Assange’s release ahead of rally

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters demands Julian Assange’s release ahead of rally

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Pink Floyd star Roger Waters has accused “the powers that be” of “trying to kill” Julian Assange ahead of the start of the WikiLeaks founder’s extradition hearing next week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters Bringing 2020 Tour To Pittsburgh [Video]Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters Bringing 2020 Tour To Pittsburgh

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, announced his 2020 tour and he’s stopping in Pittsburgh. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters bashes Donald Trump as 'tyrant,' 'mass murderer'

Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters bashed Donald Trump at an event in New York City on Tuesday while simultaneously showing support for 2020 Democratic presidential...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShaunAlleman

shaun alleman 🦊 RT @Coops_tv: It's all kicking off on Sky News as Pink Floyd's Roger Waters talks about the Assange extradition... https://t.co/WDBGhe6LfZ 1 minute ago

cezxnne

mooηheart RT @telestraster: @deafdumbIind @birdinagale right?? like are we just gonna completely ignore half of both pink floyd and roger waters' dis… 27 minutes ago

telestraster

clay💥 @deafdumbIind @birdinagale right?? like are we just gonna completely ignore half of both pink floyd and roger waters' discography here 30 minutes ago

Elizabe28958405

Elizabeth Valenzuela RT @UltClassicRock: Former Pink Floyd leader Roger Waters received positive reaction after a passionate outburst regarding Donald Trump and… 39 minutes ago

timerich

francesca brock Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters demands Julian Assange’s release ahead of rally https://t.co/WHw8B3X6VP 47 minutes ago

theawkward6

The Awkward Squad RT @kurtisssprosser: Dont know why but I get the feeling Roger Waters went a bit off the rails after Pink Floyd. https://t.co/3diqoPhY3c 1 hour ago

welshwiz1

Ianto huws RT @ireportnews1: Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters demands Julian Assange’s release ahead of rally - Assange’s supporters will march through centr… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.