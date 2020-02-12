Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Tommy Smith: Sunderland sign ex-Ipswich Town defender until end of season

Tommy Smith: Sunderland sign ex-Ipswich Town defender until end of season

BBC Local News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- League One side Sunderland sign experienced defender Tommy Smith on a deal until the end of the season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This insane 'Bachelor' ending theory has whipped fans into a frenzy [Video]This insane 'Bachelor' ending theory has whipped fans into a frenzy

This insane 'Bachelor' ending theory has whipped fans into a frenzy. Many “Bachelor” fans are painfully aware that no unofficial news has yet spilled on the lucky lady Peter Weber ends up with at..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 02:02Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shapalicious

Jake Shapiro, but whatever hire Dave Logan I guess RT @craig_johns: A favourite of Roy Keane who has been keeping fit by training with one of #SAFC's League One promotion rivals. Here's a cl… 3 minutes ago

SunderlandFNH

Sunderland NewsHound Sunderland sign defender Tommy Smith as short-term cover for Bailey Wright #SAFC #Sunderland #FNH https://t.co/LnDSH6idiW 6 minutes ago

FWPSunderland

FWP Sunderland NEWS: Tommy Smith: Sunderland sign ex-Ipswich Town defender until end of season (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/hMULs7jYpX 13 minutes ago

TyneWearUK

TyneWearUK Tyne & Wear News: Tommy Smith: Sunderland sign former Ipswich Town and Brentford defender until end of season https://t.co/3X5DNorKQA 19 minutes ago

IpswichNewsApp

ITFC News BBC Sport: Tommy Smith: Sunderland sign ex-Ipswich Town defender until end of season https://t.co/2CTAMKSJXm #iftc https://t.co/gAqw64bKKq 19 minutes ago

iSunderlandApp

Sunderland News App BBC Sport: Tommy Smith: Sunderland sign ex-Ipswich Town defender until end of season https://t.co/erq5b7wuWd #afcs… https://t.co/l5IOP04HUf 19 minutes ago

SunderlandLive1

Sunderland Live Some good news for injury-hit Cats https://t.co/P2ZdPYoPnv 23 minutes ago

Newcastle_Nws

Newcastle News Sunderland sign defender Tommy Smith as short-term cover for Bailey Wright #Newcastle https://t.co/2fxa06Hmo6 https://t.co/2L7kTnwGTA 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.