Donald Trump just retweeted a PinkNews article about a gay Bollywood romance – and we’re as confused as you are

PinkNews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The moment has come for us to lay down our pens, close down our laptops and go home, because Donald Trump just retweeted a PinkNews article. In a moment that will come as a surprise to anyone who is familiar with Donald Trump’s track-record on LGBT+ rights, the president of the United States shared a …...
‘Great!’: Trump Celebrates Bollywood Gay Romance Movie After Trashing ‘Parasite’ Oscar Win

‘Great!’: Trump Celebrates Bollywood Gay Romance Movie After Trashing ‘Parasite’ Oscar WinPresident Donald Trump celebrated the release of a Bollywood gay romance movie, Friday, the day after he trashed South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's movie...
Mediaite

Donald Trump reveals whether he’d vote for a gay president as he struggles to pronounce ‘boot-ed-edge’

Donald Trump has said that he would be willing to vote for a gay presidential candidate – despite anti-LGBT+ attacks on Pete Buttigeg from several of his...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

PeterTatchell

Peter Tatchell Donald Trump just retweeted me. Shock horror! I tweeted a @PinkNews article about a new gay Bollywood movie & he re… https://t.co/dJ1Y4WEtlX 6 minutes ago

luvnotes69

Tamika Braham RT @mehdirhasan: Peter Tatchell just got retweeted by Donald Trump on the subject of Bollywood and homosexuality. 2020 literally can’t get… 7 minutes ago

OldManCrescenzi

Copacetic Diabetic RT @emmavpm: Donald Trump just retweeted a PinkNews article and the entire editorial team is ready to quit from shame 9 minutes ago

PT_Foundation

Peter Tatchell Fdn Donald Trump just retweeted @PeterTatchell. Yikes! Peter tweeted a @PinkNews article about a new gay Bollywood movi… https://t.co/SuHIhYrGay 12 minutes ago

tobyjt

Toby RT @PinkNews: Donald Trump just retweeted a PinkNews article about a gay Bollywood romance – and we’re as confused as you are https://t.co/… 15 minutes ago

Foxmental_X

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 Future Hoosier What is his fixation? Donald Trump just retweeted a PinkNews article about a gay Bollywood romance – and we’re as… https://t.co/tDFVn5uS1T 16 minutes ago

PFA2020

Pete for POTUS. suspended for no reason Donald Trump just retweeted a PinkNews article about a gay Bollywood romance – and we’re as confused as you are https://t.co/rkliHqaSYb 26 minutes ago

