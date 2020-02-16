Pete Buttigieg pays tribute to his ‘husband Brad Pitt, one of the strongest people I know’
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Pete Buttigieg joked about his “husband” Brad Pitt with Ellen DeGeneres while his other husband, Chasten Buttigieg, looked on. The Democrat swung by The Ellen Show on Friday, February 21 to talk about his presidential campaign and to fire a few jibes at two of his most vocal critics. DeGeneres asked him if...
In a CNN Town Hall Pete Buttigieg defended his marriage and condemned Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh. Limbaugh recently said "America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage." Buttigieg criticized the controversial radio host, who is in his fourth marriage. He...
The Iowa Democratic Party announced their final results after a recanvass of targeted precincts from its caucuses. Pete Buttigieg held a narrow state delegate equivalent lead over Bernie Sanders with..
The 2020 presidential elections are well underway and while most would expect President Donald Trump to be leveling attacks at Democratic front-runners Bernie... E! Online Also reported by •Bollywood Life
