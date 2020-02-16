Global  

Pete Buttigieg pays tribute to his 'husband Brad Pitt, one of the strongest people I know'

PinkNews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg joked about his “husband” Brad Pitt with Ellen DeGeneres while his other husband, Chasten Buttigieg, looked on. The Democrat swung by The Ellen Show on Friday, February 21 to talk about his presidential campaign and to fire a few jibes at two of his most vocal critics. DeGeneres asked him if...
News video: Pete Buttigieg Slams Pres. Trump Over Family Vlaues

Pete Buttigieg Slams Pres. Trump Over Family Vlaues 00:33

 In a CNN Town Hall Pete Buttigieg defended his marriage and condemned Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh. Limbaugh recently said "America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage." Buttigieg criticized the controversial radio host, who is in his fourth marriage. He...

Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass [Video]Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass

The Iowa Democratic Party announced their final results after a recanvass of targeted precincts from its caucuses. Pete Buttigieg held a narrow state delegate equivalent lead over Bernie Sanders with..

George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation [Video]George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation

George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation Zimmerman's suit against the Democratic presidential candidates seeks $265 million in damages. His lawyer, Larry Klayman,..

White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg says he is proud of his husband

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has said he is proud of his marriage and his husband.
Belfast Telegraph

President Donald Trump Attacks "Wiseguy" Brad Pitt and Parasite at Campaign Rally

The 2020 presidential elections are well underway and while most would expect President Donald Trump to be leveling attacks at Democratic front-runners Bernie...
E! Online Also reported by •Bollywood Life

