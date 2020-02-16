Pete Buttigieg pays tribute to his ‘husband Brad Pitt, one of the strongest people I know’

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Pete Buttigieg joked about his “husband” Brad Pitt with Ellen DeGeneres while his other husband, Chasten Buttigieg, looked on. The Democrat swung by The Ellen Show on Friday, February 21 to talk about his presidential campaign and to fire a few jibes at two of his most vocal critics. DeGeneres asked him if... 👓 View full article

