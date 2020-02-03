Footage shows Flintoff’s high-speed crash during Top Gear filming Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Top Gear presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff screamed “I’m running out of runway” seconds before his high-speed crash at Elvington Airfield last year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Motorway driver smashes into the back of another car This is the horror moment a driver smashes into the back of another car on a motorway - almost causing a high-speed pile up.Filmed on a lorry driver's dash cam the heart-stopping footage shows a car.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:11Published 2 days ago 2020 Nissan TITAN PRO-4X Highlights The Nissan TITAN full-size pickup undergoes an extensive redesign for the 2020 model year. The new TITAN features substantial powertrain updates and unique styling for different trim levels. Nissan.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:50Published on February 3, 2020

Tweets about this