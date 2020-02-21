Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Bear wanders around gardens in Los Angeles suburb

Bear wanders around gardens in Los Angeles suburb

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
A bear has drawn curious onlookers as it wandered in a Los Angeles foothill suburb in California.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Large bear takes a stroll in Californian suburbs

Large bear takes a stroll in Californian suburbs 00:34

 A bear has drawn curious onlookers as it wandered in a Los Angeles foothill suburb in California.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bear wanders yards in Los Angeles suburb near mountains [Video]Bear wanders yards in Los Angeles suburb near mountains

A bear has draw curious onlookers as it wanders a Los Angeles foothill suburb.

Credit: KHSLPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Bear stirs commotion wandering Los Angeles foothill suburb

MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) — A bear wandered a Los Angeles foothill suburb early Friday, drawing curious onlookers and news media. The bear sluggishly ambled along...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gj1023

Gary Johnson RT @itvnews: Bear-faced cheek! Brown bear spotted strolling through gardens in LA suburb https://t.co/wOfnMvx6WP https://t.co/ouvClktIuE 6 hours ago

ireportnews1

ireportnews Bear wanders around gardens in Los Angeles suburb - It is not uncommon for animals to wander out of the sprawling f… https://t.co/yqrsxvgdXd 6 hours ago

Poolscapes

Poolscapes Bear wanders around gardens in Los Angeles suburb - The Irish News https://t.co/MrSSGcqU8x 7 hours ago

ThePoolKings

Arthur Bear wanders around gardens in Los Angeles suburb - The Irish News https://t.co/RfvOY5YEoS 7 hours ago

PamRoyleITV

Pam Royle Bear wanders around gardens in Los Angeles suburb https://t.co/uBR4CSHjEp 7 hours ago

itvnews

ITV News Bear-faced cheek! Brown bear spotted strolling through gardens in LA suburb https://t.co/wOfnMvx6WP https://t.co/ouvClktIuE 8 hours ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ ITV News: " Bear wanders around gardens in Los Angeles suburb https://t.co/bTH1RnhajK " | via @itvnews https://t.co/TJZdE6G7w3 8 hours ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Bear wanders around gardens in Los Angeles suburb https://t.co/FGp4gE1IZw 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.