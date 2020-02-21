Gary Johnson RT @itvnews: Bear-faced cheek! Brown bear spotted strolling through gardens in LA suburb https://t.co/wOfnMvx6WP https://t.co/ouvClktIuE 6 hours ago ireportnews Bear wanders around gardens in Los Angeles suburb - It is not uncommon for animals to wander out of the sprawling f… https://t.co/yqrsxvgdXd 6 hours ago Poolscapes Bear wanders around gardens in Los Angeles suburb - The Irish News https://t.co/MrSSGcqU8x 7 hours ago Arthur Bear wanders around gardens in Los Angeles suburb - The Irish News https://t.co/RfvOY5YEoS 7 hours ago Pam Royle Bear wanders around gardens in Los Angeles suburb https://t.co/uBR4CSHjEp 7 hours ago ITV News Bear-faced cheek! Brown bear spotted strolling through gardens in LA suburb https://t.co/wOfnMvx6WP https://t.co/ouvClktIuE 8 hours ago Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ ITV News: " Bear wanders around gardens in Los Angeles suburb https://t.co/bTH1RnhajK " | via @itvnews https://t.co/TJZdE6G7w3 8 hours ago BreakingNews.ie Bear wanders around gardens in Los Angeles suburb https://t.co/FGp4gE1IZw 9 hours ago