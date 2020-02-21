Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stop using 'Sussex Royal' brand

Independent Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the word "royal", as in their "Sussex Royal" branding, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.
 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making six public appearances before their senior royal duties end on March 31.

