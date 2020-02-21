Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stop using 'Sussex Royal' brand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the word "royal", as in their "Sussex Royal" branding, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘Sussex Royal’ branding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the word royal, as in their “Sussex Royal” branding, a spokeswoman for the couple has said. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published 1 hour ago These Americans Married Royals If you are wanting your happily ever after to include a royal, it is possible. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares a few of the Americans who have managed to marry royalty. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:57Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to exit as royals on March 31 *London:* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they will formally exit as Britain's frontline royals on March 31 following discussions with...

Mid-Day 18 hours ago



Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Confirm They Will No Longer Use Sussex Royal Titles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking another step in stepping back from royal duties – this time, involving their titles. The couple confirmed in a...

Just Jared 2 hours ago





Tweets about this