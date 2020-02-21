Global  

Agar takes hat-trick as Australia hammer South Africa in first T20

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Spinner Ashton Agar claimed a hat-trick in a five-wicket haul as Australia recorded a convincing 107-run victory over South Africa in their opening T20 international in Johannesburg.
Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket-Agar hat-trick helps Australia thrash S.Africa in first T20

Australia off-spinner Ashton Agar took a career-best 5-24, including a hat-trick, as they thrashed hosts South Africa by a massive 107 runs in the first Twenty20...
Reuters India

Agar hat trick, Australia thumps SA on return after scandal

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ashton Agar took a hat trick and Australia thumped South Africa by 107 runs in the first Twenty20 on Friday, showing absolutely no signs of...
Seattle Times

