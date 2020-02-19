Harry and Meghan drop plans to use ‘SussexRoyal’ branding

Global  

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dropped plans to use the brand “SussexRoyal” after conceding the word royal could not be used following their decision to leave the monarchy.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Harry and Meghan’s use of Sussex Royal brand ‘being reviewed’

Harry and Meghan’s use of Sussex Royal brand ‘being reviewed’ 01:11

 Talks involving the Queen and senior officials are ongoing about the couple’s use of the word 'royal' within their brand as they prepare to start their new life outside royal duties. Harry and Meghan’s popular Instagram account uses the name Sussex Royal, as does a website set up by the couple...

Queen blocks Harry and Meghan using brand 'royal' [Video]Queen blocks Harry and Meghan using brand 'royal'

UNITED KINGDOM / CANADA — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry, and Meghan have been told they won't be allowed to use the 'Sussex Royal' label after quitting the royals. Harry and Meghan spent..

Credit: TomoNews US

Re-Branding Sussex Royal Won’t Really Matter [Video]Re-Branding Sussex Royal Won’t Really Matter

Sure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invested quite a bit of time and money into their Sussex Royal brand, but changing it isn’t going to be a major problem. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60


Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Won’t Be Using ‘Sussex Royal’ Brand Name Post Spring 2020


Also reported by •FOXNews.com•New Zealand Herald•WorldNews•Lainey Gossip•USATODAY.com•Japan Today•AceShowbiz•Wales Online•Seattle Times•BBC News

Queen Orders Meghan & Harry to Drop 'Royal' From Sussex Brand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can't call themselves Royals anymore -- even on their own websites -- after Queen Elizabeth reportedly dropped the hammer. Meg and...
TMZ.com


