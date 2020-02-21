Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Rangers squad revealed for St Johnstone clash as Ryan Jack returns

Rangers squad revealed for St Johnstone clash as Ryan Jack returns

Daily Record Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Rangers squad revealed for St Johnstone clash as Ryan Jack returnsThe midfielder missed the comeback win over Braga through suspension.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @Record_Sport: Rangers squad revealed for St Johnstone clash as Ryan Jack returns https://t.co/4WcjZNLYP1 https://t.co/N0ciwjYFaX 4 days ago

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport Rangers squad revealed for St Johnstone clash as Ryan Jack returns https://t.co/4WcjZNLYP1 https://t.co/N0ciwjYFaX 4 days ago

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Rangers squad revealed for St Johnstone clash as Ryan Jack returns https://t.co/8Tg8HgjPFL https://t.co/qnloCqSQJ5 5 days ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @Record_Sport: Rangers squad revealed for St Johnstone clash as Ryan Jack returns https://t.co/sYx10CicPr https://t.co/E8Ox2uSr1f 5 days ago

rangersfcnewsn1

Rangers FC News Rangers squad revealed for St Johnstone clash as Ryan Jack returns https://t.co/dSTIazpITE https://t.co/ha1St3b2Mz 5 days ago

PerthSaintsFNH

Perth Saints Rangers squad revealed for St Johnstone clash as Ryan Jack returns #SJFC #PerthSaints #FNH https://t.co/y09Vf6IWlC 5 days ago

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport Rangers squad revealed for St Johnstone clash as Ryan Jack returns https://t.co/sYx10CicPr https://t.co/E8Ox2uSr1f 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.