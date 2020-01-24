Love Island's Mike and Priscilla cruelly dumped - but they're already planning first date away from villa

TheWriter'sOtherSis How I feel about Mike and Priscilla not being in the Love Island final. Totally robbed #LoveIsIand https://t.co/tAKeqvdIMO 56 seconds ago Esther Wakanda Who wants a Love Island Allstars Reboot with Mike n Priscilla as Hosts? 6 Ex Islanders and 6 Members of the public… https://t.co/GSDaYnQlqo 3 minutes ago Jay Banks🤑 Hold on, I missed love island but I’m seeing that Mike and Priscilla are gone😳😳😳😳 4 minutes ago Umss ✨ RT @yaaxo_: Tried give love island a chance but this was the last straw 😂 Luke M & Demi over mike & Priscilla? I’m not watching anymore 6 minutes ago Esther Wakanda @LoveIsland Anyone wanna help me organise a Love Island allstars reboot in Barbados this April? 12 singles looking… https://t.co/rCAqxqdDxv 6 minutes ago SB Officially done watch Love island. Mike n Priscilla was due to win 9 minutes ago Sarora Me seeing all of Seeing Demi the Love island Vs And Luke M stay… https://t.co/bqyekUfhL0 10 minutes ago hafsa 🌸 replay²⁰²⁰ i aint even watching love island like that anymore but how'd jess n ched make it to the finals and not mike n prisc… https://t.co/VNtDaJ5zZn 10 minutes ago