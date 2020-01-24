Global  

Love Island's Mike and Priscilla cruelly dumped - but they're already planning first date away from villa

Tamworth Herald Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Love Island's Mike and Priscilla cruelly dumped - but they're already planning first date away from villaThe loved-up pair left the villa at the end of Friday's episode after learning they had received the fewest votes from viewers for 'favourite couple.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Leanne Amaning takes dig at Mike Boateng after Love Island dumping [Video]Leanne Amaning takes dig at Mike Boateng after Love Island dumping

Leanne Amaning takes dig at Mike Boateng after Love Island dumping The customer service adviser was kicked out of the villa on Wednesday (29.01.20) after Mike - who she was previously coupled up with -..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:18Published

The Villa Is Finally Heating Up | Love Island Unpacked [Video]The Villa Is Finally Heating Up | Love Island Unpacked

While the South Africa villa has got off to a slower start than usual, new bombshell Rebecca descended upon the villa this week and caused more than a stir with the existing couples. Now two new boys,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published


Tweets about this

EmilyBakosi

TheWriter'sOtherSis How I feel about Mike and Priscilla not being in the Love Island final. Totally robbed #LoveIsIand https://t.co/tAKeqvdIMO 56 seconds ago

estherwakanda

Esther Wakanda Who wants a Love Island Allstars Reboot with Mike n Priscilla as Hosts? 6 Ex Islanders and 6 Members of the public… https://t.co/GSDaYnQlqo 3 minutes ago

jaybxnks

Jay Banks🤑 Hold on, I missed love island but I’m seeing that Mike and Priscilla are gone😳😳😳😳 4 minutes ago

itsumss

Umss ✨ RT @yaaxo_: Tried give love island a chance but this was the last straw 😂 Luke M & Demi over mike & Priscilla? I’m not watching anymore 6 minutes ago

estherwakanda

Esther Wakanda @LoveIsland Anyone wanna help me organise a Love Island allstars reboot in Barbados this April? 12 singles looking… https://t.co/rCAqxqdDxv 6 minutes ago

Sbandobaby29ine

SB Officially done watch Love island. Mike n Priscilla was due to win 9 minutes ago

Sarora8951

Sarora Me seeing all of Seeing Demi the Love island Vs And Luke M stay… https://t.co/bqyekUfhL0 10 minutes ago

FENTYJINKI

hafsa 🌸 replay²⁰²⁰ i aint even watching love island like that anymore but how'd jess n ched make it to the finals and not mike n prisc… https://t.co/VNtDaJ5zZn 10 minutes ago

