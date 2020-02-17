Global  

BBC's David Dimbleby attacks 'liar' Boris Johnson and says PM is 'apeing Trump'

Independent Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
'If you're in the glorious moment of supreme power the one thing you don't want is to be held to account', veteran broadcaster says in unaired interview
Recent related news from verified sources

Priti Patel says there is 'no such thing' as dabbling in drugs, despite Boris Johnson and other cabinet members having admitted dabbling in drugs

'Why is it one rule for cabinet members and another for my constituents?' asks Labour MP David Lammy
Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Tory MPs turn on PM over BBC and flooding, amid growing pressure to fire adviser who said 'a dead kid once a year' was acceptable

Follow all the latest developments
Independent


