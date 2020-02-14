Roger Waters shows support for Julian Assange ahead of London rally

Pink Floyd star Roger Waters will headline a rally in central London today protesting the extradition and demanding the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.



Recent related videos from verified sources Julian Assange Lawyers Say Trump Offered Pardon During a hearing about Julian Assange’s possible extradition to the United States, his lawyers said President Donald Trump offered to pardon the Wikileaks founder. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:11Published 1 day ago John McDonnell: Julian Assange should not be extradited to the US Shadow chancellor John McDonnell says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the US for political purposes. The Labour politician on Thursday visited Assange for two hours at.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters demands Julian Assange’s release ahead of rally Pink Floyd star Roger Waters has accused “the powers that be” of “trying to kill” Julian Assange ahead of the start of the WikiLeaks founder’s...

Belfast Telegraph 13 hours ago



Australian MPs to meet Julian Assange in London Australian MPs Andrew Wilkie and George Christensen will visit Julian Assange in a London prison on Tuesday.

Sydney Morning Herald 1 week ago



