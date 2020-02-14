Global  

Roger Waters shows support for Julian Assange ahead of London rally

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Pink Floyd star Roger Waters will headline a rally in central London today protesting the extradition and demanding the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Assange offered pardon by Trump, says lawyer

Assange offered pardon by Trump, says lawyer

 U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks' publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London court heard on Wednesday. Libby Hogan reports.

Julian Assange Lawyers Say Trump Offered Pardon

During a hearing about Julian Assange’s possible extradition to the United States, his lawyers said President Donald Trump offered to pardon the Wikileaks founder.

John McDonnell: Julian Assange should not be extradited to the US

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the US for political purposes. The Labour politician on Thursday visited Assange for two hours at..

