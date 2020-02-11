Global  

Scots dad misses birth of baby girl after he was ordered out hospital in coronavirus crackdown

Daily Record Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Scots dad misses birth of baby girl after he was ordered out hospital in coronavirus crackdownIan Armour is a teacher in Hong Kong but strict hospital rules over fears of the virus spreading from mainland China meant he missed wife Victoria giving birth to Bella.
