Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Wheelchair-bound single mum banned from using Phone n Ride service after failing 'safety test'

Wheelchair-bound single mum banned from using Phone n Ride service after failing 'safety test'

Grimsby Telegraph Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Wheelchair-bound single mum banned from using Phone n Ride service after failing 'safety test'Kelly Jayne Betteridge furious after being told her her new wheelchair isn't safe enough for Phone n Ride buses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uber Begins Experimenting With 1-800 Number for Rides [Video]Uber Begins Experimenting With 1-800 Number for Rides

Uber Begins Experimenting With 1-800 Number for Rides The new toll-free phone number, 1-833-USE-UBER, is being implemented in the state of Arizona. It lets users schedule a car from the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

A ten-year-old girl has become one of the first girl scouts to get every single Beaver and Cub activity badge [Video]A ten-year-old girl has become one of the first girl scouts to get every single Beaver and Cub activity badge

A ten-year-old girl has become one of the first to get every single Beaver and Cub activity badge.Willow Woolhouse completed every activity badge possible when she was in the Beavers, and last week..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.